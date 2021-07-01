Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Drops By 48.3%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 5,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.