Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Decreases By 39.2%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 8,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.44.

