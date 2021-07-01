Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Rises By 81.9%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 4,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $19.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FID. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter.

