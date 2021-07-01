Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Expands By 116.0%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,700 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the May 31st total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 216,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

BRPHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

