Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Declines By 56.3%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Gene Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. 285,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

