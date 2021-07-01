Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Declines By 56.3%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Gene Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. 285,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
