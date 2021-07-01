Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Increases By 98.4%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

GDLLF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

