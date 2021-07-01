Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Declines By 76.8%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 28,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,339. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Get Holcim alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.8493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.85%.

HCMLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.