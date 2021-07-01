Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Rises By 115.8%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 456,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,535. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

