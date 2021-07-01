Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Rises By 115.8%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 456,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,535. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.
ImagineAR Company Profile
