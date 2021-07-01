Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Decreases By 43.8%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IFS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 89,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
