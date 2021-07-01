Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Decreases By 43.8%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 89,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

