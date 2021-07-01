Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Drops By 58.1%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLW stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

