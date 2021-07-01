Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Declines By 41.4%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kubota has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

