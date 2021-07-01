Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Declines By 41.4%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kubota has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

