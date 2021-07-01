Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Expands By 177.7%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 177.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LUVU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 57,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,015. The company has a market cap of $31.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.04. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
