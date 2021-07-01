Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Expands By 221.1%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Shares of NTZ stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,170. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68. Natuzzi has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.