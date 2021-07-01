Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Decreases By 42.8%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 41,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,237. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

