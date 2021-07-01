Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declines By 61.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

