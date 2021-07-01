Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Decreases By 58.8%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 129,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,687. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 167.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

