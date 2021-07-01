Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Rises By 191.1%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,820. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

