Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Decreases By 50.1%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

RAVE opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

