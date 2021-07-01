Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Declines By 80.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of REC Silicon ASA stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06.
About REC Silicon ASA
