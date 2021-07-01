Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Declines By 80.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of REC Silicon ASA stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

