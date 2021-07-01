Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 45.4%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:REMYY remained flat at $$20.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REMYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

