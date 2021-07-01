Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 42.1%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

