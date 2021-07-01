Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Increases By 121.7%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.90. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.