Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Expands By 125.0%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 14,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

