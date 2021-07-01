Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Grows By 137.0%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.8387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

