Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Decreases By 82.1%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,439,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,338,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 842,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGD opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

