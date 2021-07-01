Short Interest in Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Rises By 200.0%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WHZT stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Whiting USA Trust II has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 85.35%.

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

