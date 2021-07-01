Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Decreases By 71.1%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.34. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

