Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Increases By 132.7%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the May 31st total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZKIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ZK International Group by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

