Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

SSTK opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,526 shares of company stock worth $18,120,887. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

