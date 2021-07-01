Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SIBE traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 534,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. Sibling Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
Sibling Group Company Profile
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sibling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.