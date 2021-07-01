Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIBE traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 534,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. Sibling Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Sibling Group Company Profile

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

