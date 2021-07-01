Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 168,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,434.44. 31,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,360.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.