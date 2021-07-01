Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.39. The stock had a trading volume of 406,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

