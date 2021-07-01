Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 250 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.15. 81,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

