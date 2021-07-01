Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 353,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.