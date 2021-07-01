Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,643. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $926.65 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

