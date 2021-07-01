Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $6,457,531.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 567,211 shares of company stock valued at $17,651,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

