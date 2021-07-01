Skye Global Management LP Buys Shares of 56,000 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

DGNR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 391,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.11.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

