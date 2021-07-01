Skye Global Management LP Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Skye Global Management LP decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded down $10.82 on Thursday, hitting $1,450.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,247.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,421.38.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

