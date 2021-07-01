Skye Global Management LP Has $53.07 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Skye Global Management LP reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,880. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $274.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

