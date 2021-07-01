Smartlands Network (SLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,023.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and approximately $19,023.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00015679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00679747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,924.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

SLT is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.