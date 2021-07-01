Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock worth $20,158,336. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

