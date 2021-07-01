Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 41,134 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total value of $10,165,856.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SNOW opened at $241.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.77. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,177,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

