Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 41,134 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total value of $10,165,856.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE SNOW opened at $241.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.77. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
