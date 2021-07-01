SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.09.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.