Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 35,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. Analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

