Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.50 ($26.47).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLE. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

EPA:GLE traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €24.86 ($29.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.24. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

