Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 231.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.