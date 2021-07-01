Solanium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $378,161.00 (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Solanium has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $378,161.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00136367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00168753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,294.69 or 1.00077555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

