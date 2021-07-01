SOLVE Market Cap Tops $20.98 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $20.98 million and $547,034.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,317,972 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

