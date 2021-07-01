Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.7% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after buying an additional 206,488 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 300,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.77. 11,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,822. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

