Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $141.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

